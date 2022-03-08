Video

‘F*** Joe Biden’: Fan swears during live interview before NASCAR race

NBC reporter Kelli Stavast was left red-faced interviewing Brandon Brown at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway, when fans began chanting "F**k Joe Biden".


Unfortunately for Stavast, she mistook the abuse for them shouting "let's go Brandon!" in support of his race victory back in October.
The phrase quickly became a meme among the American right-wing, with politicians and even the NRA getting involved, posting tweets gaining thousands of likes.

A prank caller even got through to Biden at The White House, and unaware of what the jibe meant, said he agreed with it.

