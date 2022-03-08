Mike Pompeo calls weight loss surgery claims "nasty and inaccurate"

Former US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has dashed claims that he had surgery to achieve his dramatic 90lb weight loss.

Calling them "nasty and inaccurate" the 58-year-old credits the home gym in his basement with dumbbells and an elliptical machine for his success.

In an interview with the New York Post he added: “My son’s getting married in July, and I wanted to be healthier and be around for what I hope the Lord will bless us with as grandkids before too terribly long,” then joked: “I’m not supposed to talk about that.”

