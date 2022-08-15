This Leave EU campaign video has aged spectacularly badly

A Leave EU campaign video has resurfaced highlighting all of the benefits of Brexit - and it's safe to say it's aged pretty terribly.

Better NHS care, controlled immigration, education, and cheaper weekly food shops were all promised in the video.

So far, the UK has been crippled by a cost of living crisis and NHS waiting lists have reached over six million, leaving many wondering what benefits the country has seen since living the EU.

