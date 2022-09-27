Clip resurfaces of Rishi Sunak warning Liz Truss that borrowing plan is a 'fairytale'

A clip has resurfaced from a Tory leadership debate of Rishi Sunak warning Liz Truss that a 'borrowing' led economic plan would be a total 'fairytale'.

The video is doing the rounds as the value of the pound plummets, following the government's latest plans to adjust taxes for the super-wealthy.

"We cannot make it worse, inflation is the enemy that makes everybody poorer," Sunak can be heard saying. "We have to be honest. Borrowing your way out of inflation isn't a plan - it's a fairytale."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.