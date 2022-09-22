Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene furious about being asked to help Ukraine in its war with Russia

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not happy after she was asked to help Ukraine in the fight against Putin, after the nuclear threat was raised yesterday (21 September).

In the 10-minute rant, the right-wing politician claimed a Ukrainian lobbyist visited her office and left her a letter and a used Russian shell.

“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it is not this country’s border, it is Ukraine’s border,” she said.

"I have voted no to every single penny going to a proxy war with Biden’s war with Russia."

