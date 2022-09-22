Marjorie Taylor Greene is not happy after she was asked to help Ukraine in the fight against Putin, after the nuclear threat was raised yesterday (21 September).

In the 10-minute rant, the right-wing politician claimed a Ukrainian lobbyist visited her office and left her a letter and a used Russian shell.

“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it is not this country’s border, it is Ukraine’s border,” she said.

"I have voted no to every single penny going to a proxy war with Biden’s war with Russia."

