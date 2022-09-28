Jeremy Corbyn recreates his iconic 'we're back' meme from 2017

Jeremy Corbyn is sending fans wild as he recreated his iconic 2017 general election meme ahead of the annual Tribute rally in Liverpool.

The politician walked down the stairs of St George's Hall and clapped his hands, defiantly saying "we're back", mirroring his first viral clip.

However, this one had a slight twist, as instead of saying "and ready to do it all over again", he went on to send a message of optimism about the socialist movement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.