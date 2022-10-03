Liz Truss still seems to think people won't pay over £2,500 for energy

Despite confusion being cleared up around what the energy 'price cap' actually means, Liz Truss still seems to think no one will be paying over £2,500 for their bills. Not true, we should add.

The 'price cap' is actually the average cost for someone with standard energy use - use more, and you'll pay more.

However, the prime minister is still dropping lines such as "we're making sure people aren't paying more than £2,500" - which is misleading many.

