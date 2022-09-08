Kid has most brutal put down to Boris Johnson in new Playground Politics

Russell Howard's Playground Politics is back, and a teaser is proving it's set to be funnier than ever.

When asked what he would say to Boris Johnson upon his exit from Downing Street, one kid took the opportunity to tell the irrelevant story of how he ruined his brother's birthday. Brilliant.

"It was my cousin's birthday when Coronavirus started he couldn't get a cake", he began. "He only got those one pound dollar cupcakes."

Russell pointed out that he could've still got a cake.

Another child quickly interjected: "That mum's a disgrace."

