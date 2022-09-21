Ron Johnson accidentally slips and says he condones white supremacy

Republican Senator Ron Johnson is being mocked for tripping over his words during a Fox News interview and accidentally saying he 'condones' white supremacy, rather than 'condemns'.

The conversation was around other Congress members frequently discussing white supremacy as a real issue.

"My ranking member would always be bringing up white supremacy, which I condone — I mean, I condemn —" he said.

"This is who the Republicans are and have been for a while now," activist David Rothschild wrote on Twitter.

An unfortunate slip-up.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.