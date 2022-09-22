Clip of AOC questioning Trump's figures in 2019 resurfaces

A resurfaced clip of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioning Michael Cohen over Donald Trump's 'inflated assets' from 2019 has come to light after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the former president.

In the clip, she questions whether Trump ever provided inflated assets to an insurance company, to which Cohen responded: "Yes".

Letitia James, who has filed the civil suit for $250m, says it was Cohen's answers that prompted her to take action.

