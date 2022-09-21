Liz Truss is completely fine with the rich getting richer

Liz Truss accidentally let slip that she's fine with the rich getting even richer, as she was quizzed over the banker's bonus cap.

The BBC asked the prime minister about whose side she was on, when so many people are struggling through the cost of living crisis.

"What I want to see is a growing economy, so everybody in our country has the high-paid jobs that they deserve," she responded.

When asked if it was fine if the rich get richer, she added: "Yes I am absolutely prepared to take those decisions."

