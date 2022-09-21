Republican senate candidate makes super awkward rap campaign video

Republican Utah senate candidate Linda Paulson is being mocked after releasing a campaign video of herself rapping.

Guns, police, and smaller government, were all on her agenda in the track, which viewers are saying 'looked like it was filmed in 2008'.

However, Republicans themselves seem to be pretty chuffed with her efforts, and comments have been floating around about how 'sweet' it is that she's trying to appeal to a wider demographic.

