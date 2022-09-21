Republican senate candidate makes super awkward rap campaign video

x
Video
Republican Utah senate candidate Linda Paulson is being mocked after releasing a campaign video of herself rapping.
Guns, police, and smaller government, were all on her agenda in the track, which viewers are saying 'looked like it was filmed in 2008'.
However, Republicans themselves seem to be pretty chuffed with her efforts, and comments have been floating around about how 'sweet' it is that she's trying to appeal to a wider demographic.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next Politics
Viral
Escaped alpaca stuns motorists galloping along a dual-carriageway
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Hilarious moment stray dog steals lunch from baffled delivery driver
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Elderly veteran salutes Queen from home as he watches coffin on TV
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Twitch streamer's attempt at Kylie Jenner Challenge goes majorly wrong
Sep 08, 2022
Sep 08, 2022
TikToker raps the 'corn kid' song as Eminem and it's scarily accurate
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Group behind viral 'corn boy' song created the 'bed intruder' remix
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
The Louis Theroux 'Jiggle Jiggle' dance has been added to Fortnite
Aug 30, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
News
Nigel Farage slammed for 'smoking' in video about Queen's funeral
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Former BBC editor scorches Meghan and Harry coverage as 'bitchy'
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Sweet moment Princess Charlotte tells Prince George ‘you need to bow’
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Bandsman whipped in face by horse during Queen's coffin procession
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Heartbreaking moment the Queen's corgis wait for her coffin to go by
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Queen's pony watches funeral procession at Windsor Castle grounds
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
A falling piece of paper steals the show at the Queen's funeral
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Susanna Reid 'digs' at Holly and Phillip for 'skipping' coffin line
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Prince Andrew fights back tears as Queen's funeral begins
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Moving moment Queen's coffin leaves Westminster Hall for funeral
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Princess Kate arrives at the Queen’s funeral with George and Charlotte
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Big Ben forgets to chime during minute's silence for Queen
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Politics
Parody of Liz Truss 'waiting for Parliament to reopen' is comedy gold
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Culture secretary says Queen's funeral was taxpayer 'money well spent'
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
People think Marjorie Taylor Greene auditioned for American Idol
Sep 19, 2022
Sep 19, 2022
Kid has most brutal put down to Boris Johnson in Playground Politics
Sep 08, 2022
Sep 08, 2022
Labour MP brands Tories a 'speed dating agency for prime ministers'
Sep 08, 2022
Sep 08, 2022
New levelling up secretary accurately sums up the Tories' achievements
Sep 08, 2022
Sep 08, 2022
Thérèse Coffey interview interrupted by her Dr Dre alarm tone
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Response to Liz Truss becoming prime minister sums up the UK right now
Sep 06, 2022
Sep 06, 2022
Boris Johnson exiting Downing St to Eastenders theme is hilarious
Sep 06, 2022
Sep 06, 2022
Awkward silence from MPs as Liz Truss says Boris Johnson is 'admired'
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Liz Truss snubs Rishi Sunak handshake as she wins Tory leadership vote
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Sport
Chris Kamara shares devastating reality of living with Apraxia
Sep 12, 2022
Sep 12, 2022
Moment unphased pigeon casually strolls through 120mph F2 race
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Phil Foden surprises Manchester City fan with dementia with VIP day
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Triple jump attempt goes wrong at the European Athletic Championships
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Baseball legend surprises huge fan - and he doesn't recognise him
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Baseball batter consoles rival player who hit him in wholesome moment
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Commonwealth Games mascot takes on sound engineer in dance-off
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Haaland swears twice in first Premier League post-match interview
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Eye-watering moment Commonwealth diver belly flops into pool
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Alessia Russo says her Euros semi-final nutmeg 'wasn't intentional'
Aug 03, 2022
Aug 03, 2022
Showbiz
Pinocchio fans confused as new live-action movie 'doesn't end same'
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Steve Backshall graduating from university is so wholesome
Sep 20, 2022
Sep 20, 2022
Katie Hopkins mocks Meghan Markle's latest interview with parody
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Nick Kroll shows reality of attending premieres as a supporting actor
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Tommy Lee pulls his 'wiener' out on stage following Instagram nude
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Harry Styles gives bizarre description of Don't Worry Darling
Sep 06, 2022
Sep 06, 2022
This Morning competition gives away 'energy bills' as a prize
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Kylie Jenner shows glimpse of son in The Kardashians trailer
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Avril Lavigne launches fashion line based on 2002 album 'Let Go'
Aug 30, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-minute audio clip
Aug 30, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
Ben Stiller's impression of Tom Cruise has gone viral 22 years on
Aug 30, 2022
Aug 30, 2022
Matt Smith still in physio for House of the Dragon injury
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022