Awkward moment Mitch McConnell is left hanging by families of Jan 6 victims

Family members of those who fell victim of the 6 Jan Capitol attack snubbed Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy during a ceremony where they went to collect medals.

The ceremony was to honour those who responded to the attacks with bravery, and for those who lost their lives in the process.

The family of Brian Sicknick shook hands with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, but quickly scuttled past the two Republicans, who have been accused of downplaying Trump's role in the incident.

