Moment Joe Biden rushes back on stage to announce that US beat Iran in the World Cup

Joe Biden rushed back on stage following a speech in Michigan to let the crowd know that the USA had won their World Cup match against Iran.

The president grabbed the microphone and pumped his fist in the air as he delivered the news.

"USA, USA, that's a big game, man!" Biden said, as the crowd chanted 'USA'.

"When I spoke to the coach and players I said 'you can do this.' They went 'ehh.' They did it," he said. "God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

