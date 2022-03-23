MP shouts 'is that it?' at Rishi Sunak during Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak was heckled by MPs as he gave his spring statement today, with many implying he hasn't gone far enough to help people struggling with rising energy costs.

"Is that it?!" shouted an MP, thought to be Labour's Jon Ashworth, as Sunak set out his 3-point plan.

Ashworth has previously spoken about how he grew up in poverty, and "counted the 1p coins".

There will be no increase to universal credit as part of the statement, but raising National Insurance threshold by £3,000.

