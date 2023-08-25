Keir Starmer accused of mimicking Joey Tribbiani in bizarre 'how you doing' moment

Keir Starmer is being mocked on social media after posting a video of himself sounding suspiciously like Friends character Joey Tribbiani, copying his signature catchphrase: "How you doin'?"

But Starmer wasn't actually auditioning for the role, he was in fact out talking to people on the streets of Britain about how the cost of living crisis is impacting them.

"He'll be calling himself Keir Soprano next", one Twitter user joked.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter