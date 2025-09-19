Watch second Ben and Jerry's co-founder give emotional farewell over 'censorship'

Ben and Jerry's co-founders have now both resigned over alleged censorship of the ice cream brands famous activism for social justice.

Taking to Instagram to read his letter of resignation, Jerry Greenfield said, "This is one of the hardest and most painful decisions I've ever made."

Sat beside business partner Ben Cohen, an emotional Jerry called out the United States current administration for "attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community," while saying he could no longer in good conscious remain and employee of Ben and Jerry's.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment

