Video

Kamala Harris compares Trump's administration to 'communist dictators'play icon
43

Kamala Harris compares Trump's administration to 'communist dictators'

Kamala Harris has likened Donald Trump to a “communist dictator” in a scathing MSNBC interview promoting her new tell-all book.

Speaking with Rachel Maddow, the former Vice President described Trump as a “tyrant” and expressed disappointment in corporate America's response to his rise.

“I always believed the titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy,” she said, but criticised their silence as “feckless.”

Her book discusses Trump’s 2024 election victory, in which he secured 312 electoral college votes and won the popular vote with over 77 million ballots cast in his favour, compared to Harris’s 226 electoral votes.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

kamala harris
Up next Trump
37

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional over death of Charlie Kirk

charlie kirk
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
64

Watch second Ben and Jerry's co-founder resign over 'censorship'

ben and jerry's
120

Colbert rallies behind Kimmel after ‘blatant assault on free speech’

jimmy kimmel
34

Trump denies knowing Peter Mandelson as he dodges Epstein question

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
58

MTG and Jasmine Crockett argue over Charlie Kirk suspect's MAGA ties

charlie kirk
62

Watch Jon Stewart’s dig at Trump after Kimmel taken off-air

jon stewart
50

Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel suspension was because of bad ratings

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
56

This video of Trump is going viral after Jimmy Kimmel pulled off-air

donald trump
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
22

Trump and Epstein photo rolled out at Windsor Castle ahead of visit

donald trump
37

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional over death of Charlie Kirk

charlie kirk
29

Brits protest against Trump state visit with Epstein merch

donald trump

AOC calls out Trump's response to Charlie Kirk's death

charlie kirk
58

Trump not concerned for his safety after Charlie Kirk's assassination

donald trump
13

Elizabeth Warren says look at every 'ugly word' posted by Trump

elizabeth warren

Viral

19

Nan goes viral after heartwarming meeting with Strictly star La Voix

drag queen
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
10

Watch moment influencers flee as car crashes through restaurant window

car crash
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
33

Jess Glynne meets Jet2 ad star in 'legendary British crossover'

jet2 holiday
81

Trump administration would rather forget this Epstein files montage

epstein files
122

Watch heroic crew in dramatic rope rescue during Texas flash floods

texas floods
49

Elderly man gets stuck after driving down Rome's famous Spanish steps

rome spanish steps
103

Steve Carell includes hilarious dance break in university speech

steve carell
127

Woman kicked out of court for making a sandwich in her bathrobe

sandwich in court hearing
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
38

Watch: Runaway pet zebra airlifted back home after 9 days on the run

zebra
70

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
18

Fans think JoJo Siwa hard launched relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa

News

81

Trump stumbles over Tylenol's name in dangerous press briefing

donald trump
37

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional over death of Charlie Kirk

charlie kirk
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
64

Watch second Ben and Jerry's co-founder resign over 'censorship'

ben and jerry's
120

Colbert rallies behind Kimmel after ‘blatant assault on free speech’

jimmy kimmel
34

Trump denies knowing Peter Mandelson as he dodges Epstein question

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
58

MTG and Jasmine Crockett argue over Charlie Kirk suspect's MAGA ties

charlie kirk
62

Watch Jon Stewart’s dig at Trump after Kimmel taken off-air

jon stewart
50

Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel suspension was because of bad ratings

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
56

This video of Trump is going viral after Jimmy Kimmel pulled off-air

donald trump
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
22

Trump and Epstein photo rolled out at Windsor Castle ahead of visit

donald trump
37

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional over death of Charlie Kirk

charlie kirk
29

Brits protest against Trump state visit with Epstein merch

donald trump

Cristin Milioti delivers Emmy speech from therapy notes

emmy awards
26

There's a major change coming to iOS26 and iPhone users are elated

apple

Politics

81

Trump stumbles over Tylenol's name in dangerous press briefing

donald trump
37

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional over death of Charlie Kirk

charlie kirk
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
64

Watch second Ben and Jerry's co-founder resign over 'censorship'

ben and jerry's
120

Colbert rallies behind Kimmel after ‘blatant assault on free speech’

jimmy kimmel
34

Trump denies knowing Peter Mandelson as he dodges Epstein question

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
58

MTG and Jasmine Crockett argue over Charlie Kirk suspect's MAGA ties

charlie kirk
62

Watch Jon Stewart’s dig at Trump after Kimmel taken off-air

jon stewart
50

Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel suspension was because of bad ratings

donald trump
51

Tucker Carlson concerned for free speech after death of Charlie Kirk

tucker carlson
56

This video of Trump is going viral after Jimmy Kimmel pulled off-air

donald trump
30

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke at King during state banquet

donald trump
22

Trump and Epstein photo rolled out at Windsor Castle ahead of visit

donald trump
37

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional over death of Charlie Kirk

charlie kirk
29

Brits protest against Trump state visit with Epstein merch

donald trump

AOC calls out Trump's response to Charlie Kirk's death

charlie kirk
18

Kash Patel slammed after false claims Charlie Kirk's killer was caught

kash patel

Sport

23

Trump 'amazed' when crowd don’t applaud him on trans athlete ban

donald trump
30

Venus Williams laughs about returning to tennis for surprising reason

venus williams
38

Shane Gillis stings Donald Trump with brutal Epstein Files joke

shane gillis
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
100

Gary Lineker apologises for post that ended career at the BBC early

gary lineker
42

Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

football world cup
30

NFL's Bill Belichick & his 24-year-old girlfriend awkward interview

bill belicheck
57

Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows how much TV has changed

soccer am

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

eric dier

Stone Cold Steve Austin has found something colder than he is

steve austin

iShowSpeed breaks streaming set up trying to replicate Man Utd goal

ishowspeed
39

Ronaldo left speechless by iShowSpeed interview question

ronaldo
32

Luke Littler reveals what he's spending his £200,000 darts winnings on

luke littler
25

Luke Littler celebrated the darts final in the most Luke Littler way

luke littler
64

Video perfectly sums up how it feels watching Luke Littler play darts

luke littler

Showbiz

120

Colbert rallies behind Kimmel after ‘blatant assault on free speech’

jimmy kimmel
62

Watch Jon Stewart’s dig at Trump after Kimmel taken off-air

jon stewart

Surreal moment life-sized Labubu turns up on 2025 Emmys red carpet

emmys
122

Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

wake up dead man
239

Marisha Wallace on taking Cabaret to audiences in Trump's America

donald trump
146

First look at Peaky Blinders creator's new show 'House of Guinness'

house of guinness
72

The Rock's new look has everyone talking at Venice Film Festival

the rock
11

Wednesday actor puts down Jennifer Lopez with brutal one-word review

wednesday
68

Watch the hilarious first clip from 'The Office' spin-off 'The Paper'

the office
132

Watch Daniel Day-Lewis come out of retirement for new movie Anemone

daniel day-lewis
33

Helen Mirren tells The Thursday Murder Club's Ben Kingsley to f*** off

helen mirren
77

Watch Niall Horan make surprise appearance at Shawn Mendes concert

niall horan
18

Taylor Swift has given us a new album date and advice to live by

taylor swift

Jason Kelce gets emotional as Taylor Swift talks about brother Travis

taylor swift

Watch Taylor Swift recall the emotional moment she got her music back

taylor swift
23

Taylor Swift announces new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast

taylor swift
65

Self-confessed virgins look for love in Are You My First? trailer

are you my first
73

Stephen Colbert announces Late Late Show is being cancelled

stephen colbert
156

Jeremy Allen White wows Springsteen fans in first trailer of biopic

jeremy allen white
83

First Look: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 trailer drops

it's always sunny in philadelphia