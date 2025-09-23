Kamala Harris compares Trump's administration to 'communist dictators'

Kamala Harris has likened Donald Trump to a “communist dictator” in a scathing MSNBC interview promoting her new tell-all book.

Speaking with Rachel Maddow, the former Vice President described Trump as a “tyrant” and expressed disappointment in corporate America's response to his rise.

“I always believed the titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy,” she said, but criticised their silence as “feckless.”

Her book discusses Trump’s 2024 election victory, in which he secured 312 electoral college votes and won the popular vote with over 77 million ballots cast in his favour, compared to Harris’s 226 electoral votes.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings