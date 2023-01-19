Labour's Wes Streeting tore into the government's use of public money during last night's Channel 4 News, listing every reason why ordinary people shouldn't be punished for their failures.

"I'm not taking lectures on where the money comes from, from a government that has literally sent billions of pounds of taxpayer's money up in smoke", he fumed, referring to PPE failures and "dodgy crony contracts".

"If you want to know where the money is, look there", he added.

