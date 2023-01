Labour MP Liz Kendall is being praised for her explanation of why it wouldn't be fair for Jeremy Corbyn to re-join the party.

The MP for Islington North was suspended in 2020, following allegations of antisemitism under his leadership.

"People who think that the problem was exaggerated were actually part of the problem themselves", she said on Peston, while pointing at Corbyn in the other seat.

"He only has himself to blame."

