Rishi Sunak admitted during today's PMQs that he does use an NHS GP - but has gone private in the past (11 January).

It comes after weeks of speculation whether the prime minister is truly "out of touch" with the problems facing nurses, and their reasons for going on strike.

"I am registered with an NHS GP", he told the House of Commons when he was quizzed over how long he waits for dentist appointments.

"I have used independent healthcare in the past."

