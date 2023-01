An LBC caller raised eyebrows this morning (12 January) as they attempted to defend Andrew Bridgen's comments comparing the vaccine rollout to the holocaust.

The man, known only as Rudy from Bristol, said Bridgen's use of the word "since" didn't mean he was comparing the two events, just the period of time.

"Oh don't be ridiculous Rudy", Nick Ferrari responded. "I like talking with you but you're dangerously close to a red card."

