Matt Hancock hits back at claims he got a hair transplant and veneers in Turkey

Matt Hancock has responded to claims he was in Turkey getting a hair transplant and veneers in a new TikTok video poking fun at the accusations.

Hancock was spotted in Istanbul browsing a fake designer clothes stall, but insists he wasn't in the surgery capital for any tweaks to his look.

"I did go to Istanbul at the weekend but this story has no teeth", he laughs. "It's hair today, gone tomorrow."

"Another painful watch, cheers Matt", one commenter replied.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters