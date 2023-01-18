Jeremy Hunt's new Mr Bean-style inflation skit is hilariously awkward

Jeremy Hunt played the star in the government's new social media video, and it hasn't gone down well.

The chancellor attempted to explain inflation using a cup of coffee, and the clip has been compared to Mr Bean, and even slammed for skimming over the 'real reasons' why inflation is so high.

“The last thing families need right now is a Mr Bean-esque video from the same clueless party that crashed the economy and sent mortgage bills spiralling", said Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney.

