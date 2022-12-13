Jacinda Ardern caught calling opposition leader an ‘arrogant pr***’ on hot mic

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern was caught on hot mic in Parliament calling her opposition party leader an "arrogant pr***" as she was quizzed on her reliability to fix problems.

David Seymour, leader of the Libertarian Act party, asked the prime minister to “give an example of her making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it."

"Such an arrogant pr***" she muttered under her breath at the end of her answer.

The clip has since gone viral, forcing Arden to apologise.

