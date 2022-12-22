Tory minister suggests Brits should iron old wrapping paper to save money

A Tory MP has suggested Brits should 'iron' old wrapping paper to save money and waste this Christmas.

Rebecca Pow, who is minister for environmental quality and resilience, shared the hack 'she's always used' with Twitter followers, joking that it drives her kids 'nuts'.

"Obviously you need to be really careful – low low, low heat for the iron because one does not want any risk of fire", she said.

"But it really does work and saves a lot of money but also saves an awful lot of waste."

