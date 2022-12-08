Speaker suspends the Commons after Michael Gove breaks ministerial code

Michael Gove caused House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to suspend proceedings this morning, after there were differences between the statement he was given, and the one that was read out.

It was in relation to Cumbria's coal mine.

"That is not according to the ministerial code. We don't work like that", he fumed.

"The shadow secretary has not been able to read what has been said. I'm going to suspend the house for five minutes in order to try and find out."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.