Matt Hancock has been spotted in Turkey browsing fake designer clothes

TikTok is rife with conspiracy theories after Matt Hancock was spotted in Istanbul, Turkey, over the weekend, prompting speculation he could be getting a hair transplant.

The former MP was spotted browsing a fake designer clothes stall in the surgery capital, dressed-down keeping a low profile.

However, he has since responded with his own video, saying he was in Turkey, but there are no new veneers to show for it.

"Hair today, gone tomorrow!", Hancock joked of the clip.

