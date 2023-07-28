Elon Musk raises eyebrows with 'huge' change he's planning for future of X

As if changing Twitter's name to X wasn't enough, Elon Musk is now raising eyebrows with his plans to make the app dark mode-only.

"It is better in every way,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted, confirming it would be bidding farewell to the iconic blue and white theme.

Linda Yaccarino, who recently became CEO, has expressed that the app will move away from its short-form nature, and become a 'global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities'.

However, users are already in mourning before the transition has begun.

