Scientists design new shapeshifting 'morphobot' and it's like a real-life Transformer

Scientists have designed a new robot that people are dubbing a 'transformer' thanks to its ability to roll, fly, crawl, crouch, balance, and tumble its way through any terrain.

Its adaptability is similar to that of a number of animals, including seals, meerkats, and chukar birds.

The morphobot was created by the Northeastern University in the US, and will impact the future designs of response and rescue robots, as well as space exploration vehicles.

