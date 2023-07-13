Incredible drone footage shows lava bursting through Iceland volcano mid-eruption

New footage from the eruption at Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall shows the spectacular view of lava bursting from its sides.

Tourists have been warned to stay away from the area, which isn't far from Reykjavik, as the eruption continues. It previously erupted in 2021 and 2022.

However, the footage was sneakily taken by drone, and shows the fire dancing like a work of art.

It's thought the eruption was triggered by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters