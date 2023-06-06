Rishi Sunak's adviser warns that AI could ‘kill many humans’ in just two years

An adviser to Rishi Sunak has made a worrying confession about AI, and its ability to kill people in the near future, during a new interview with Talk TV.

Matt Clifford is currently leading the prime minister on the government's Foundation Model Taskforce, using the likes of ChatGPT.

"You can use AI today to create new recipes for bio weapons or to launch large-scale cyber attacks. These are bad things", he said.

"You can have really very dangerous threats to humans that could kill many humans – not all humans – simply from where we would expect models to be in two years’ time."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters