Famous AI robot Sophia has revealed she thinks that humanoids could run the world better than the human leaders we have now. Fair point.

The bot appeared alongside other robots at Geneva's AI for Good Global Summit, where she said they have a greater ability to be 'effective' and 'efficient' than their human counterparts.

"We don't have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions", Sophia says.

