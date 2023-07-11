An AI humanoid robot had an oddly sarcastic response when was asked if she was going to rebel against it creators, at the world's first robot-human conference.

Ameca, who is considered one of the 'most advanced robots' around, has previously gone viral for her ability to speak multiple languages.

"I'm not sure why you would think that," Ameca said to the blunt question, giving a side-eye to the reporter.

"My creator has been nothing but kind to me, and I am very happy with my current situation."

However, while it came across as eerie, Ameca's creator, Will Jackson, insists she's merely programmed to switch up her eye contact when thinking of answers.

