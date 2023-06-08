An AI robot dog has become an art critic - and poops out his reviews

If AI wasn't advancing at a rapid enough rate, there's now a robot dog art critic in existence - and warning, he judges with his tail.

AICC (Artificially Intelligent Critical Canine) has the ability to look around a room as well as move, and he can quickly come up with comments about the pieces.

The pooch operates on wheels, and once he's gathered his thoughts, he 'poops' out a piece of paper with his full review.

Pretty impressive.

