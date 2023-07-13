Nasa shares spectacular never-before-seen images of stars 'being born'

Nasa are celebrating the first birthday of the James Webb Space Telescope by releasing extraordinary images of stars 'being born'.

In the images, which almost look surreal, rainbow bursts with tiny twinkles can be seen.

"The darkest areas are the densest, where thick dust cocoons still-forming protostars", the space giants say.

"These occur when a star first bursts through its natal envelope of cosmic dust, shooting out a pair of opposing jets into space like a newborn first stretching her arms out into the world."

