Audience gasp hearing price of Apple Vision Pro at launch event

A clip from the launch event of Apple's Vision Pro AR headset heard the audience gasp when the price of the tech was unveiled.

When the tech-lovers gasp, you know something is expensive.

While the revolutionary piece of kit might sound like a lot of fun, if you want to get your hands on it you'll be forking out $3,499 (£2,813) for the pleasure.

However, it does mean you'll be able to use apps, conduct calls, and even type just using your vision.

