Paul McCartney has revealed a 'final' song by The Beatles is set for release, all thanks to help from artificial intelligence.

The tech has managed to replicate the voice of John Lennon, and although currently unnamed, it's like to be a 1978 song by the late artist, called 'Now And Then'. The group had previously attempted to finish the song without Lennon, and vowed it would be completed one day.

"We just finished it up and it'll be released this year," McCartney said on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, much to the excitement of fans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters