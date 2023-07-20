A care home in Manchester has introduced VR as part of their activities roster for elderly residents, to help them 'unlock memories' and 'try' things they never got to.

Downing House trialled the VR headsets on a one-off basis, and found it to be so successful (and bring residents so much joy) that they now offer it for an hour, once a month.

"If you're getting a little bit older and you're a bit knackered, you can't climb Mount Kilimanjaro... but you can... with this", one resident, Bernard, joked in an interview with the BBC.

