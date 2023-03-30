Amanda Holden sparks debate saying Paul O'Grady 'was not woke in any way'

Amanda Holden has sparked backlash following a rather bizarre remark about Paul O'Grady following the news of his death.

"You know what I loved about him [Paul O'Grady], he was not woke in any way", she told viewers on Heart Radio, as co-host Jamie Theakston agreed.

However, the remark has caused debate as O'Grady himself was a huge ally (and member) of the LGBT+ community, a drag queen, anti-Tory, and HIV campaigner - totally missing the point of what 'woke' means.

Fans say she should have paid tribute to his kind nature and character rather than making it political.

