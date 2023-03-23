Elton John finds out inspiration behind iconic 'Rocket Man' after 50 years

Elton John has revealed he 'never knew' the inspiration behind his iconic song 'Rocket Man', as he sat down with Bernie Taupin, who wrote it, in a new interview.

"It was actually a song inspired by Ray Bradbury from his book of science-fiction short stories called The Illustrated Man," he said, adding there was a character called the Rocket Man.

"Do you know, I never knew that...", Elton responded in shock.

The hit went Double Platinum and has become one of the singer's most well-known songs.

