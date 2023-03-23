Elton John finds out inspiration behind iconic 'Rocket Man' after 50 years

x
Video
Elton John has revealed he 'never knew' the inspiration behind his iconic song 'Rocket Man', as he sat down with Bernie Taupin, who wrote it, in a new interview.
"It was actually a song inspired by Ray Bradbury from his book of science-fiction short stories called The Illustrated Man," he said, adding there was a character called the Rocket Man.
"Do you know, I never knew that...", Elton responded in shock.
The hit went Double Platinum and has become one of the singer's most well-known songs.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Showbiz