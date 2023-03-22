The internet is demanding the stunt actors in John Wick 4 get a raise

With John Wick 4 in the works, fans have been left mind-blown by the level of stunts going into the latest edition of the action movie.

Lionsgate, who are producing the film, shared some intense behind-the-scenes clips of a fight scene to TikTok.

In the video, a stunt man in full armour throws himself down an escalator, and somehow comes out unscathed.

'Best stunt man Oscar category needs to be announced', one user wrote, getting over 50,000 likes on the supportive comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters