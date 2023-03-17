Jason Derulo's operatic cover of Sisqo's 'Thong Song' was not on our 2023 bingo card

Jason Derulo has been blowing away viewers of The Tonight Show with an operatic rendition of Sisqo's 'Thong Song'.

He took part in the 'That's My Jam' challenge, where he was tasked with singing a popular song in a different style to his usual pop music.

Audience members loved the performance so much, one even threw a 'thong' flip-flop onto the stage.

However, many won't know that Derulo is actually classically trained, and this isn't the first time he's been heard belting out an opera song.

