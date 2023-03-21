Keira Knightley reveals the best beauty advice she has ever been given

There's simply no one better to tell us how to put together an incredible look than Keira Knightley - and she's been sharing her beauty secrets.

The actress sat down with Harper's Bazaar for their 'What's Inside My Beauty Bag?' series, where she spoke about how her attitude towards beauty has changed since becoming a mum.

"The best piece of beauty advice I've ever been given is less is more", she said.

"I really enjoyed a lot of makeup when I was younger but now I really see a lovely bath with some lovely smelling salts and a face mask as a really gorgeous thing to do."

