Courteney Cox has been channelling her inner Monica Geller with a new clip at her month-old Hollywood Walk Of Fame star.

The actor bent down and began cleaning her star with a cloth to the tune of Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' - and fans can't stop pointing out it's something Monica would do.

“Someone’s gotta do it,” she captioned the clip.

"You can go around!”, she quipped to pedestrians who tried to walk over it.

