Actor James Hong has TV host in tears with sweet question during interview

Everything Everywhere All at Once actor James Hong had a TV host welling up during a live interview which saw him flip the tables and praise her for bringing Asian representation to the mainstream.

Hong asked if Katie Phang's father was around to see her host her own show, when she got emotional.

“No, and I’m actually getting choked up because you’re asking me - no", she responds.

“I’m sure your father - and I being a father – we would be very proud of our children stepping forward, carrying our name forward", Hong adds.

