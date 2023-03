Roman Kemp explains what led him to accidentally eat £10,000 Creme Egg

Roman Kemp has devastatingly explained how he accidentally ate a Creme Egg worth £10,000.

The radio host caused chaos among fans after he posted the unusual half milk, half white egg on his Instagram Story, but had already eaten it before he'd seen the response.

"I thought 'someone's made a mistake here...someone's getting sacked'...I'd never seen one before", he explained.

"I'd eaten it...turns out there's a prize attached to that egg of £10,000...what do I do now?"

