Following the unexpected news of Paul O'Grady's death, fans and LGBT+ allies are remembering the time he shut down homophobic police officers during the HIV crisis.

The presenter was reportedly on stage at London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern in 1987 as his alter-ego, Lily Savage, when police stormed the bar wearing rubber gloves to 'protect' themselves.

Instead of being scared, O'Grady simply responded: “Looks like we have help with the washing up!”

He was handcuffed during the incident, but said it was 'business as usual' by the next night. Iconic.

