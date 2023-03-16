Whoopi Goldberg apologises after using 'Romani slur' to describe Trump

Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologise after using a Romani 'slur' to described Donald Trump's election defeat, during an episode of The View.

She used the term 'gypped' (which effectively means cheating or ripping someone off), and it's thought to be used in offence towards the Romani community.

"I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't, and I should have said 'cheated' and I used another word. And I'm really, really sorry", she said in the social media clip.

