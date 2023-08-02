Barbie production designers reveal hardest part about bringing Barbieland to life

The production designers who worked on Barbie have revealed the biggest challenges about bringing Barbieland to life - after nine whole months of conversations with director, Greta Gerwig, on how it should look.

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer were responsible for the incredible aesthetics of the dream houses.

“What do you put in a house with no walls? And through these walls, you see the house next door", Spencer says.

“There’s nowhere to hide. It has to look utterly gorgeous but relatable. And then there’s the scale of things… the lower the house, the shallower the rooms. You couldn’t put an awful lot in them.”

